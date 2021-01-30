ARRESTS

Walla Walla County

Saturday

1:20 a.m. — Delbert H. Benson, for investigation of fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Walla Walla

Friday

1:05 p.m. — Seth J. Berry, for investigation of interfering with reporting domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment and no-contact order violation.

Thursday

2:35 a.m. — Caleb W. Peery, for investigation of three counts of failure to comply, controlled substance possession and use of drug paraphernalia. Bail set at $25,000.

Columbia County

Saturday

11:35 a.m. — Isaiah A. McGanty, for investigation of second-degree burglary.

Friday

1:34 p.m. — David P. Farrell, for DUI investigation.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

1:03 p.m. — Andrea D. Quinlan, 41, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of illegal weapon use, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and harassment.

3:09 p.m. — Marcial Tiscareno, 32, of Milton-Freewater for investigation of third-degree theft, resisting arrest, interference with police, meth possession and second-degree disorderly conduct.

LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

5:49 a.m. — Assault, 1800 block Evergreen Street.

9:21 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1500 block The Dalles Military Road.

9:58 a.m. — Fraud, 2000 block Alco Avenue.

Wednesday

2:13 p.m. — Inmates attempted contraband smuggling, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.

Jan. 14

10:17 p.m. — Stolen vehicle recovered after police pursuit, 600 block East Cherry Street.

Walla Walla County

Jan. 24

3:11 p.m. — Hit-and-run and assault investigation, 2000 block Elk Horn Road, south of College Place.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

1:28 p.m. — Hit-and-run, car side-swiped another and fled scene, 1000 block North Columbia Street.

 

