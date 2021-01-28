LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:31 a.m. — Identity theft, 1200 block Studebaker Drive.
10:47 a.m. — Attempted fraud, 300 block Catherine Street.
1:11 p.m. — Identity theft, 600 block West Poplar Street.
2:11 p.m. — Conspiracy to possess Suboxone by Washington State Penitentiary inmates, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
3:13 p.m. — Two assault reports and prisoner misbehavior, Washington State Penitentiary, 1313 N. 13th Ave.
Tuesday
2:10 p.m. — Woman tried to ship marijuana to herself illegally, Postal Annex, 1644 Plaza Way.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
4:37 a.m. — Inmate assaulted jail staff, Walla Walla County Jail, 300 W. Alder St.
Wednesday
12:51 p.m. — Trespassing and theft, 1200 block Beet Road, near College Place.
Umatilla County
Thursday
2:58 a.m. — Disturbance call led to arrest, East College Street, Athena.
Wednesday
12:22 p.m. — Dog complaint, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
7:20 p.m. — Fraud and/or forgery, First Stop Mart, 85713 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
2:40 a.m. — Charles A. Buettner, for investigation of a DOC violation, three counts of failure to appear, controlled substance possession, obstructing law enforcement and use of drug paraphernalia. Bail set at $22,100.
9:14 a.m. — David M. Colby, for investigation of three counts of controlled substance possession and use of drug paraphernalia.
Department of Corrections
Wednesday
6:24 p.m. — Efrain Moya Jr., for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
2:20 a.m. — Josephine E. Tyler, for investigation of failure to appear and third-degree assault. Bail set at $600.
Umatilla County
Thursday
4:34 a.m. — Jason E. Beers, 44, of Athena for investigation of vandalism and second-degree trespassing. Bail set at $12,500.