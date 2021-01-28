LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
12:52 p.m. — Fraud, 1500 block Plaza Way.
Monday
12:57 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Main Street.
Jan. 21
8:25 a.m. — Items stolen from golf cart storage unit, 200 block East Rees Avenue.
7:30 a.m. — Trespass, 900 block North 12th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Tuesday
10:01 a.m. — Theft, Crisp Lane, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Department of Corrections
Tuesday
1:25 p.m. — Matthew C. Wood, for investigation of a DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
6:59 a.m. — Power lines downed by tree, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.
Monday
2:09 p.m. — Pedestrian hit by vehicle in crosswalk, no transport, 00 block West Main Street.
8:49 a.m. — Vehicle rollover, no transport, U.S. Highway 12 and Harbert Road.