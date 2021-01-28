LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

12:52 p.m. — Fraud, 1500 block Plaza Way.

Monday

12:57 p.m. — Vehicle theft, 600 block Main Street.

Jan. 21

8:25 a.m. — Items stolen from golf cart storage unit, 200 block East Rees Avenue.

7:30 a.m. — Trespass, 900 block North 12th Avenue.

Umatilla County

Tuesday

10:01 a.m. — Theft, Crisp Lane, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Tuesday

1:25 p.m. — Matthew C. Wood, for investigation of a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

6:59 a.m. — Power lines downed by tree, 700 block North Eighth Avenue.

Monday

2:09 p.m. — Pedestrian hit by vehicle in crosswalk, no transport, 00 block West Main Street.

8:49 a.m. — Vehicle rollover, no transport, U.S. Highway 12 and Harbert Road.

 

