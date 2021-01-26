LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Monday

10:05 a.m. — Theft of catalytic converter reported, 600 block North 13th Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

11:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowled, damaged, 4700 block of Mill Creek Road.

