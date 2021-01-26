LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Monday
10:05 a.m. — Theft of catalytic converter reported, 600 block North 13th Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
11:47 a.m. — Vehicle prowled, damaged, 4700 block of Mill Creek Road.
Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 509-526-8322.
Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
