Law Enforcement
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
12:48 p.m. — Multiple mailboxes spray painted, 500 block Elzora Street.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Sunday
8:24 p.m. — Jeffrey R. Rider, for investigation of second-degree retail theft.
7:01 p.m. — Bobby G. Burgess, for investigation of drug possession.
6:53 p.m. — David G. Mercado, for investigation of a DOC violation.
5:15 p.m. — Justin R. Felton, for investigation of two counts of drug possession with intent to sell.
Saturday
12:40 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of a DOC violation.
2:25 a.m. — Tara L. Rader, for investigation of three counts of drug possession.
Milton Freewater
Saturday
3:38 p.m. — Lidia F. Ruiz, for investigation of a DOC felony warrant and a hit-and-run.