Law Enforcement

Milton-Freewater

Saturday

12:48 p.m. — Multiple mailboxes spray painted, 500 block Elzora Street.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Sunday

8:24 p.m. — Jeffrey R. Rider, for investigation of second-degree retail theft.

7:01 p.m. — Bobby G. Burgess, for investigation of drug possession.

6:53 p.m. — David G. Mercado, for investigation of a DOC violation.

5:15 p.m. — Justin R. Felton, for investigation of two counts of drug possession with intent to sell.

Saturday

12:40 p.m. — John S. Gertsch, for investigation of a DOC violation.

2:25 a.m. — Tara L. Rader, for investigation of three counts of drug possession.

Milton Freewater

Saturday

3:38 p.m. — Lidia F. Ruiz, for investigation of a DOC felony warrant and a hit-and-run.

 

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.