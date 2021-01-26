Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
5:09 a.m. — Assault, 400 block West Poplar Street.
12:10 a.m. — Car damaged, 600 block Boyer Avenue.
Saturday
1:34 p.m. — Bike theft, 500 block North Second Avenue.
9:12 a.m. — Burglary, 1800 block South Second Street.
Friday
3:28 p.m. — Fraud/identity theft, 1000 block Center Street.
2:04 p.m. — Car stolen, 600 block Newell Street.
College Place
Saturday
11:48 a.m. — Graffiti on fence, 400 block Southeast Third Street.
7:27 a.m. — Graffiti on restrooms at Kiwanis Park, 200 block Southeast Date Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
4:53 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla.
3:02 p.m. — Theft of go-kart, 300 block Pearmain Avenue, Walla Walla.
Thursday
11:40 p.m. — A fraudulent Small Business Administration loan of $93,800 was opened under a victim's name and social security number, Ryan Avenue, Burbank.
Wednesday
3:48 p.m. — Theft, 500 block Taggart Road, Waitsburg.
Jan. 16
2:18 a.m. — A driver left the roadway and struck a utility pole, state Route 124 and Bolles Road, Waitsburg.
Jan. 14
9:48 p.m. — Driver struck a power pole with a vehicle and left the scene, 100 block Southeast Street, Prescott.
Jan. 13
2:11 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.
Jan. 5
8:47 a.m. — Burglary, 100 block Cemetery Road, Dixie.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla Fire Department
Sunday
6:18 p.m. — Two-vehicle accident, no injuries, 00 block West Tietan Street.