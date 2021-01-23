LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

12:22 p.m. — Two bicycles stolen from open garage, 1400 block Bonsella Street.

3:49 p.m. — Purse with money stolen from unlocked car, 00 block South Clinton Street.

Umatilla County

Friday

5:35 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, near Milton-Freewater.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

10:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 700 block Robbins Street.

1:11 p.m. — Building damaged and vehicle parts stolen, Milton-Freewater Unified School District, 410 NW Second Ave.

Wednesday

4:35 p.m. — Criminal mischief, cellphone broken, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Friday

2:30 a.m. — Electrical wires overheated with visible scorches on wall, no flames, 30 W. Tietan St.

Thursday

2:26 p.m. — Two-car crash, no reportable injuries, North Ninth Avenue and West Main Street intersection.

ARRESTS

College Place

Friday

2:25 a.m. — Eduardo M. Salazar, for investigation of DOC violation and DUI.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

6:17 a.m. — Kees Devink, for investigation of DUI.

 

