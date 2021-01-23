LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
12:22 p.m. — Two bicycles stolen from open garage, 1400 block Bonsella Street.
3:49 p.m. — Purse with money stolen from unlocked car, 00 block South Clinton Street.
Umatilla County
Friday
5:35 a.m. — Trespassing, Highway 339, near Milton-Freewater.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
10:51 a.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit, 700 block Robbins Street.
1:11 p.m. — Building damaged and vehicle parts stolen, Milton-Freewater Unified School District, 410 NW Second Ave.
Wednesday
4:35 p.m. — Criminal mischief, cellphone broken, 300 block North Elizabeth Street.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Friday
2:30 a.m. — Electrical wires overheated with visible scorches on wall, no flames, 30 W. Tietan St.
Thursday
2:26 p.m. — Two-car crash, no reportable injuries, North Ninth Avenue and West Main Street intersection.
ARRESTS
College Place
Friday
2:25 a.m. — Eduardo M. Salazar, for investigation of DOC violation and DUI.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
6:17 a.m. — Kees Devink, for investigation of DUI.