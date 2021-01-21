LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Wednesday
2:21 p.m. — Vehicle stolen, 600 block North Russell Street.
4:55 p.m. — Hit-and-run, parked car hit by another car, Morgan Inn, 104 N. Columbia St.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
8:56 a.m. — Assault, South Broad Street, Weston.
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:14 a.m. — Man cited for living in RV on city streets, 1000 block North 13th Avenue.
7 p.m. — Scam call, 1000 block Southview Drive.
7:47 p.m. — Two counterfeit $10 bills passed, Zip Zone, 110 S. Ninth Ave.
Saturday
5:52 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Otis Street.
Jan. 13
11:12 a.m. — Loose chihuahua bit child, minor injury, 2200 block East Isaacs Avenue.
Jan. 11
4:55 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 1400 block East Isaacs Avenue.
ARRESTS
Umatilla County
Wednesday
1:35 p.m. — Brad R. Wilson, 20, for investigation of fourth-degree assault, illegal vehicle entry, third-degree theft and vandalism. Bail set at $17,000.