LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
11:47 a.m. — Identity theft, 600 block West Elm Street.
8:57 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Liberty Street.
Monday
1:46 p.m. — Cell phone stolen from car, West Poplar Street and South Fifth Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
3:30 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, outside College Place.
Jan. 16
8:23 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 700 block West Third Street, Waitsburg.
Jan. 15
4:04 p.m. — Stolen cell phone, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.
Jan. 12
2:36 p.m. — Package theft, 500 block South Gose Street, outside College Place.
Jan. 11
8:52 a.m. — Stolen mail, 200 block, Morningstar Lane, south of Lowden.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:42 a.m. — Prowler, gone on arrival, Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.