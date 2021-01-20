LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

11:47 a.m. — Identity theft, 600 block West Elm Street.

8:57 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 500 block Liberty Street.

Monday

1:46 p.m. — Cell phone stolen from car, West Poplar Street and South Fifth Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

3:30 p.m. — Burglary, 00 block Northwest Davis Avenue, outside College Place.

Jan. 16

8:23 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 700 block West Third Street, Waitsburg.

Jan. 15

4:04 p.m. — Stolen cell phone, 13900 block Dodd Road, Burbank.

Jan. 12

2:36 p.m. — Package theft, 500 block South Gose Street, outside College Place.

Jan. 11

8:52 a.m. — Stolen mail, 200 block, Morningstar Lane, south of Lowden.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:42 a.m. — Prowler, gone on arrival, Elliot Road, Milton-Freewater.

 

