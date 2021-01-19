LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
2:46 a.m. — Assault, 500 block Liberty Street.
Monday
4:42 p.m. — Attempted theft, 2300 block Eastgate street.
Sunday
8:20 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Juniper Street.
Umatilla County
Sunday
5:42 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Locust Trailer Court, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater. One driver failed to stop, later found and arrested.
1 p.m. — Vehicle crashed through private property, Sunquist and Winesap roads, driver left without identifying.
Saturday
10:28 a.m. — Vandalism, East Currant Street, Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Tuesday
1:05 a.m. — Anthony C. Chicketelli, for investigation of assault.
College Place
Monday
9 p.m. — Brittany R. Key, 31, for investigation of two counts of assault.
Milton-Freewater
Monday
7:43 a.m. — Luis A. Ledezma, 39, for investigation of aggravated assault.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Monday
7:48 a.m. — Rollover crash at Spring Creek Road, U.S. Highway 12. Driver refused transport.
Sunday
3:04 p.m. — 41 year-old man transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center after crashing on dirt bike in field, Thiel and Sudbury roads.
3:03 p.m. — Small residential fire caused by extension cord use in 800 block North Seventh Avenue, estimated damage $500. Fire extinguished by homeowner and Walla Walla police officer.
Saturday
6:30 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to two-vehicle collision, Northeast Dawson Street and Wallula Avenue. Transport for unknown injuries.