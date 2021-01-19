LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

2:46 a.m. — Assault, 500 block Liberty Street.

Monday

4:42 p.m. — Attempted theft, 2300 block Eastgate street.

Sunday

8:20 a.m. — Burglary, 600 block Juniper Street.

Umatilla County

Sunday

5:42 p.m. — Vehicle collision, Locust Trailer Court, North Elizabeth Street, Milton-Freewater. One driver failed to stop, later found and arrested.

1 p.m. — Vehicle crashed through private property, Sunquist and Winesap roads, driver left without identifying.

Saturday

10:28 a.m. — Vandalism, East Currant Street, Athena.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Tuesday

1:05 a.m. — Anthony C. Chicketelli, for investigation of assault.

College Place

Monday

9 p.m. — Brittany R. Key, 31, for investigation of two counts of assault.

Milton-Freewater

Monday

7:43 a.m. — Luis A. Ledezma, 39, for investigation of aggravated assault.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Monday

7:48 a.m. — Rollover crash at Spring Creek Road, U.S. Highway 12. Driver refused transport.

Sunday

3:04 p.m. — 41 year-old man transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center after crashing on dirt bike in field, Thiel and Sudbury roads.

3:03 p.m. — Small residential fire caused by extension cord use in 800 block North Seventh Avenue, estimated damage $500. Fire extinguished by homeowner and Walla Walla police officer.

Saturday

6:30 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to two-vehicle collision, Northeast Dawson Street and Wallula Avenue. Transport for unknown injuries.

