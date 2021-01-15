LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Thursday
1:46 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block Waverly Street.
Milton-Freewater
Thursday
5:12 p.m. — Hit-and-run, car ran into house, 600 block South Columbia Street.
Umatilla County
Thursday
1:58 p.m. — Menacing, Hunt Court, Athena.
3:23 p.m. — Assault, Kelly's Restaurant and Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Thursday
2:32 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Friday
12:20 a.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of a DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
M-F Rural Fire Department
Thursday
3:15 p.m. — Motor home next to private airplane hangar caught fire, unknown damages, Steen Road, near Milton-Freewater.