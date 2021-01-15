LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Thursday

1:46 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 1000 block Waverly Street.

Milton-Freewater

Thursday

5:12 p.m. — Hit-and-run, car ran into house, 600 block South Columbia Street.

Umatilla County

Thursday

1:58 p.m. — Menacing, Hunt Court, Athena.

3:23 p.m. — Assault, Kelly's Restaurant and Lounge, 84509 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Thursday

2:32 p.m. — Larry J. Bridges, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Friday

12:20 a.m. — Ernesto Moreno, for investigation of a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

M-F Rural Fire Department

Thursday

3:15 p.m. — Motor home next to private airplane hangar caught fire, unknown damages, Steen Road, near Milton-Freewater.

 

Jedidiah Maynes is the managing editor of Walla Walla Lifestyles magazine. He also writes about business news in the Valley and covers a variety of others topics on occasion. He enjoys making music and puns.