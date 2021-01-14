LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:24 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block Edgewood Street.

4:14 p.m. — Identity theft, 400 block North Sixth Avenue.

Tuesday

8:08 a.m. — Front door of home was damaged by rock thrown at it, 1400 block East Isaacs Avenue.

1:09 p.m. — Trailer and ATVs stolen, 1100 block Abadie Street.

Jan. 4

9:41 a.m. — Man dumping tires illegally at Green Park Elementary School, 1105 E. Isaacs Ave.

Umatilla County

Thursday

5:35 a.m. — Car prowl, Elliot Road, near Milton-Freewater.

Wednesday

7:22 a.m. — Traffic hazard reported on road, Winesap and Ferndale roads, near Milton-Freewater.

7:26 a.m. — Car crashed into sprinkler system, no injuries, near intersection of Powerline and Birch Creek roads, near Milton-Freewater. Two other cars allegedly involved, but no injuries and no lanes blocked.

8:37 a.m. — Animal complaint, South Broad Street, Weston.

10:15 a.m. — Trespassing, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:34 p.m. — Theft, Dave's Diesel Service, 84455 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater.

1:28 p.m. — Animal complaint, Ringer Road, Milton-Freewater.

3:44 p.m. — Theft, Winesap Road, Milton-Freewater.

5:31 p.m. — Theft, Grant Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Department of Corrections

Thursday

4:58 p.m. — Rodrigo Campos Rodriguez, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla

Thursday

9:57 a.m. — Patrick Q. Meadows, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

9:38 a.m. — Erick J. Nieto, for investigation of failure to comply and a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

2:24 p.m. — Smoke investigation, was actually debris pile burning, near intersection of East Alder Street and South Howard Street.

 

