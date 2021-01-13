LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
Tuesday
8:14 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block of The Dalles Military Road.
Monday
3:01 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of West Pine Street.
8:02 a.m. — Car theft, gray Toyota Venza, 400 block of North Fifth Avenue.
Walla Walla County
Monday
8:02 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in Walla Walla was recovered, Main Street and Millrace Road, Waitsburg.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
7:47 a.m. — Broken windows, 1000 block of South Main Street.
Umatilla County
Wednesday
4:36 a.m. — Farming sprinklers in the road causing a traffic hazard, Powerline Road and Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.
12:41 a.m. — Report of a prowler, was gone when officers arrived, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
9:57 a.m. — Patrick Quincy Meadows for investigation of a DOC violation.
College Place
Tuesday
11:05 a.m. — Joshua D. Rice, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief.
Milton-Freewater
Tuesday
5:28 p.m. — Cisco Antonio Gonzalez, for investigation of a felony parole violation.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
11:20 a.m. — Erick J. Nieto, for investigation of a DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
Wednesday
3:32 a.m. — Power pole on fire, 500 block of Washington Street.
Tuesday
4:30 p.m. — Power transformer on fire, 300 block of South Roosevelt Street.