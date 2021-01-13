LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

Tuesday

8:14 a.m. — Theft, 1500 block of The Dalles Military Road.

Monday

3:01 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block of West Pine Street.

8:02 a.m. — Car theft, gray Toyota Venza, 400 block of North Fifth Avenue.

Walla Walla County

Monday

8:02 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in Walla Walla was recovered, Main Street and Millrace Road, Waitsburg.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

7:47 a.m. — Broken windows, 1000 block of South Main Street.

Umatilla County

Wednesday

4:36 a.m. — Farming sprinklers in the road causing a traffic hazard, Powerline Road and Birch Creek Road, Milton-Freewater.

12:41 a.m. — Report of a prowler, was gone when officers arrived, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

9:57 a.m. — Patrick Quincy Meadows for investigation of a DOC violation.

College Place

Tuesday

11:05 a.m. — Joshua D. Rice, for investigation of second-degree malicious mischief.

Milton-Freewater

Tuesday

5:28 p.m. — Cisco Antonio Gonzalez, for investigation of a felony parole violation.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

11:20 a.m. — Erick J. Nieto, for investigation of a DOC violation.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

Wednesday

3:32 a.m. — Power pole on fire, 500 block of Washington Street.

Tuesday

4:30 p.m. — Power transformer on fire, 300 block of South Roosevelt Street.

 

Reporter

Jeremy Burnham covers education and Columbia County for the Union-Bulletin. He is a recent graduate of Eastern Washington University, where he studied journalism, and is an Eastern Eagle fanatic.