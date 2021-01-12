LAW ENFORCEMENT
Umatilla County
Monday
10:02 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported on West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
8:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to calls of an explosion in the area of Appleton Road and Hwy. 11, Milton-Freewater, but were unable to locate source.
12:34 p.m. — Dog stolen on South Broad Street, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla
Monday
2:25 a.m. — Justice E. Beck, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.
College Place
Tuesday
11:05 a.m. — Joshua D. Rice, for investigation of second-degree vandalism and fugitive from justice.
Monday
10 p.m. — Hector Salinas, for investigation of fugitive from justice.
Fire Runs
Walla Walla
Tuesday
6:13 a.m. — Power line down at North Tausick Way and Isaacs Avenue.
Monday
1:42 p.m. — Medics responded to a bicycle accident at Ash and Melrose streets.
Saturday
12:37 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, state Route 125 and Old Milton Highway, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for unknown injuries.