LAW ENFORCEMENT

Umatilla County

Monday

10:02 p.m. — Suspicious activity reported on West Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.

8:34 p.m. — Deputies responded to calls of an explosion in the area of Appleton Road and Hwy. 11, Milton-Freewater, but were unable to locate source.

12:34 p.m. — Dog stolen on South Broad Street, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla

Monday

2:25 a.m. — Justice E. Beck, for investigation of a Department of Corrections violation.

College Place

Tuesday

11:05 a.m. — Joshua D. Rice, for investigation of second-degree vandalism and fugitive from justice.

Monday

10 p.m. — Hector Salinas, for investigation of fugitive from justice.

Fire Runs

Walla Walla

Tuesday

6:13 a.m. — Power line down at North Tausick Way and Isaacs Avenue.

Monday

1:42 p.m. — Medics responded to a bicycle accident at Ash and Melrose streets.

Saturday

12:37 p.m. — Two-vehicle collision, state Route 125 and Old Milton Highway, transport to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for unknown injuries.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.