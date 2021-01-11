Law Enforcement

Milton-Freewater

Sunday

3:22 p.m. — Rock thrown through vehicle window, 300 block 19th Avenue.

Umatilla County

Friday

3:55 p.m. — Harassment, Gabriel Court, Milton-Freewater.

2:16 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.

2:00 p.m. — Theft, South Broad Street, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla County

Saturday

9:35 a.m. — Elliott W. Barnes, for investigation of controlled substance possession.

Umatilla County

Saturday

11:30 a.m. —Christina M. Rodriguez, for investigation of parole violation.

Department of Corrections

Today

2:25 a.m. — Justin E. Beck, for investigation of DOC violation.

Saturday

9:20 p.m.— Seth C. Cunha, for investigation of DOC violation.

 

Chloe LeValley covers the cities of Walla Walla and College Place as well as agriculture and the environment in the Walla Walla Valley. She is a graduate of San Francisco State University and joined the Union-Bulletin's team in October 2019.