Law Enforcement
Milton-Freewater
Sunday
3:22 p.m. — Rock thrown through vehicle window, 300 block 19th Avenue.
Umatilla County
Friday
3:55 p.m. — Harassment, Gabriel Court, Milton-Freewater.
2:16 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, Phillips Road, Milton-Freewater.
2:00 p.m. — Theft, South Broad Street, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Saturday
9:35 a.m. — Elliott W. Barnes, for investigation of controlled substance possession.
Umatilla County
Saturday
11:30 a.m. —Christina M. Rodriguez, for investigation of parole violation.
Department of Corrections
Today
2:25 a.m. — Justin E. Beck, for investigation of DOC violation.
Saturday
9:20 p.m.— Seth C. Cunha, for investigation of DOC violation.