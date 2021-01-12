Law Enforcement
Walla Walla
Sunday
7:48 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.
Saturday
4:49 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rose Street.
4:09 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block Francis Avenue.
11:06 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Boyer Avenue.
Friday
2:49 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block K Street.
1:23 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Malcom Street.
10:32 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Parade Loop.
Thursday
12:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.
Dec. 30
11:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Pleasant Street.
Walla Walla County
Saturday
10:02 p.m. — Extortion, 500 block County Road, Walla Walla.
4:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla.
3:21 p.m. — Equipment stolen, 1400 block Wooden Road, Prescott.
Friday
4:32 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Third Avenue, Burbank.
2:50 p.m. — Parked vehicle damaged, 200 block York Street, Walla Walla.
11:33 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Scott Road, Waitsburg.
9:54 a.m. —Bicycle theft, 00 block York Street, Walla Walla.
Tuesday
4:14 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, West Whitman Drive and Last Chance Road, Walla Walla.
10:15 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.