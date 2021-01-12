Law Enforcement

Walla Walla

Sunday

7:48 p.m. — Theft, 300 block Catherine Street.

Saturday

4:49 p.m. — Burglary, 200 block East Rose Street.

4:09 a.m. — Burglary, 1000 block Francis Avenue.

11:06 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 1100 block Boyer Avenue.

Friday

2:49 p.m. — Burglary, 1500 block K Street.

1:23 p.m. — Theft, 200 block Malcom Street.

10:32 a.m. — Theft, 1300 block Parade Loop.

Thursday

12:58 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 700 block South Ninth Avenue.

Dec. 30

11:56 a.m. — Vehicle prowl, 500 block Pleasant Street.

Walla Walla County

Saturday

10:02 p.m. — Extortion, 500 block County Road, Walla Walla.

4:37 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 400 block Rooks Park Road, Walla Walla.

3:21 p.m. — Equipment stolen, 1400 block Wooden Road, Prescott.

Friday

4:32 p.m. — Theft, 100 block Third Avenue, Burbank.

2:50 p.m. — Parked vehicle damaged, 200 block York Street, Walla Walla.

11:33 a.m. — Theft, 100 block Scott Road, Waitsburg.

9:54 a.m. —Bicycle theft, 00 block York Street, Walla Walla.

Tuesday

4:14 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, West Whitman Drive and Last Chance Road, Walla Walla.

10:15 a.m. — Burglary, 800 block Preston Avenue, Waitsburg.

 

