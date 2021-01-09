LAW ENFORCEMENT
College Place
Monday
12:10 p.m. — Package stolen from front porch, 500 block of Southwest Third Street.
Walla Walla County
Wednesday
2:03 p.m. — Report of a fraudulent account opened and charged against using someone’s name and information, 800 block of Northeast Spitzenberg Street, College Place.
Tuesday
8:22 a.m. — Burglary, 1200 block of Iverson Road, Burbank.
Umatilla County
Thursday
7:03 p.m. — Assault, Hunt Court, Athena.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
Friday
2:45 a.m. — Eric Rodriguez, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.
5:20 a.m. — Zackariah A. Cutrone, for investigation of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.
5:40 a.m. — Jamin L. Davis, for investigation of a weapons violation, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.
Thursday
2:02 p.m. — Alejandro A. Ureno, for investigation of being a fugitive.
11:20 p.m. — Jordan C. Orosco, for investigation of a violation of a protection order.
Department of Corrections
Thursday
2:52 p.m. — Patrick M. Calfrobe, for investigation of second-degree vehicle prowling a DOC violation.
4 p.m. — James D. Osborn, for investigation of a DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
Thursday
10:08 a.m. — Timothy J. Testerman, for investigation of second-degree theft.
Milton-Freewater
Friday
1:52 p.m. — Danny R. Nelson, for investigation of failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) and being a fugitive.