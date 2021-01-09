LAW ENFORCEMENT

College Place

Monday

12:10 p.m. — Package stolen from front porch, 500 block of Southwest Third Street.

Walla Walla County

Wednesday

2:03 p.m. — Report of a fraudulent account opened and charged against using someone’s name and information, 800 block of Northeast Spitzenberg Street, College Place.

Tuesday

8:22 a.m. — Burglary, 1200 block of Iverson Road, Burbank.

Umatilla County

Thursday

7:03 p.m. — Assault, Hunt Court, Athena.

ARRESTS

Walla Walla

Friday

2:45 a.m. — Eric Rodriguez, for investigation of possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.

5:20 a.m. — Zackariah A. Cutrone, for investigation of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.

5:40 a.m. — Jamin L. Davis, for investigation of a weapons violation, third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree burglary.

Thursday

2:02 p.m. — Alejandro A. Ureno, for investigation of being a fugitive.

11:20 p.m. — Jordan C. Orosco, for investigation of a violation of a protection order.

Department of Corrections

Thursday

2:52 p.m. — Patrick M. Calfrobe, for investigation of second-degree vehicle prowling a DOC violation.

4 p.m. — James D. Osborn, for investigation of a DOC violation.

Walla Walla County

Thursday

10:08 a.m. — Timothy J. Testerman, for investigation of second-degree theft.

Milton-Freewater

Friday

1:52 p.m. — Danny R. Nelson, for investigation of failure to appear (felony), failure to appear (misdemeanor) and being a fugitive.

 

