Law Enforcement
Umatilla County
Sunday
10:51 p.m. — Trespass, Villadom Mobile Home and RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
Friday
1:30 p.m. — Theft, Taj Food Mart, 84802 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater,
Thursday
11:06 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, Villadom Mobile Home and RV Park, 53785 W. Crockett Road, Milton-Freewater.
10:43 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, South First Street, Athena.
8:48 p.m. — Fireworks complaint, South Broad and East Mill streets, Weston.
10:34 a.m. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, Cache Hollow Road and Kinnear Road, Milton-Freewater.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Saturday
11:15 p.m. — Sarai Grimaldo, for investigation of attempting to elude a police vehicle.