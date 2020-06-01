LAW ENFORCEMENT
Milton-Freewater
Saturday
1:19 p.m. — Theft, 1000 block of Northeast Third Avenue.
Umatilla County
Sunday
4:58 p.m. — Theft, Outwest Motel, 84040 Highway 11, in Milton-Freewater.
Saturday
8:55 a.m. — Theft, Gerking Flat Road and Highway 334, in Athena.
Arrests
Walla Walla County
Today
12:48 a.m. — Jennifer C. Martinez, for investigation of three counts of assault and burglary.
Columbia County
Sunday
8:21 p.m.— Adrian A. Ramirez, for investigation of eluding a law enforcement water craft.
Umatilla County
Sunday
12:50 p.m. — Danny R. Nelson, for investigation of being a fugitive.