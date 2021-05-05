Information is compiled by the Union-Bulletin staff from the official records provided by area law enforcement agencies. Not all reports are included in this list.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
MONDAY
12:32 p.m. — Narcotics missing from TraveLodge motel room, 421 E. Main St. Presumed stolen.
SATURDAY
3:54 a.m. — Assault, 1000 block West Rees Avenue.
College Place
MONDAY
3:22 p.m. — Bike stolen, 100 block Southeast Ash Avenue.
Milton-Freewater
MONDAY
2:25 p.m. — Graffiti on vehicle, 700 block North Main Street.
Umatilla County
MONDAY
12:04 p.m. — Unauthorized use of vehicle, South Normal Street, Weston.