LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

MONDAY

2:19 p.m. — Theft, 200 block West Morton Street.

11:15 a.m. — Reckless driving, East Cherry Street.

9:49 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 300 block Whitman Street.

8:53 a.m. — Illegal camping, Tacoma Street.

Umatilla County

MONDAY

3:19 p.m. — Harassment, South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.

FIRE RUNS

Walla Walla

MONDAY

12:06 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to vehicle going into a residential yard in the 1900 block of Fern Avenue. The driver was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

