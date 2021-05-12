LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
MONDAY
2:19 p.m. — Theft, 200 block West Morton Street.
11:15 a.m. — Reckless driving, East Cherry Street.
9:49 a.m. — Stolen vehicle, 300 block Whitman Street.
8:53 a.m. — Illegal camping, Tacoma Street.
Umatilla County
MONDAY
3:19 p.m. — Harassment, South Main Street, Milton-Freewater.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
MONDAY
12:06 p.m. — Fire District 4 responded to vehicle going into a residential yard in the 1900 block of Fern Avenue. The driver was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.