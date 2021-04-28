LAW ENFORCEMENT
Walla Walla
MONDAY
7:34 p.m. — Vehicle vandalism, 400 block South Second Avenue.
11:49 a.m. — Credit card fraud case out of Baker County, Ore., forwarded to Walla Walla Police Department for review of potential related crimes committed here.
7:08 a.m. — Vandalism reported at Linden Place Apartments, 369 Catherine St.
Walla Walla County
MONDAY
8:10 a.m. — Burglary reported, 100 block West Fourth Street, Waitsburg.
THURSDAY
2:14 p.m. — Assault, 3500 block Stateline Road.
College Place
MONDAY
2:28 p.m. — Two vehicle collision, Southeast Myra and The Dalles Military roads. No injuries reported.
Umatilla County
MONDAY
11:35 a.m. — Unauthorized entry into vehicle, Birch Creek and Spofford roads, Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS
Walla Walla
MONDAY
9:14 p.m. — Tiffani L. Mallard, for investigation of felony DOC violation.
Walla Walla County
MONDAY
2 p.m. —Rodrigo Campos, for investigation of felony DOC violation.
FIRE RUNS
Walla Walla
MONDAY
1:29 p.m. — Shrub fires, 3331 Ranch Road. Landowner burning roadside vegetation, spark ignited large arborvitae shrub which ignited an evergreen. No injuries reported, damage estimated at about $200.