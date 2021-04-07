LAW ENFORCEMENT

Walla Walla

MONDAY

12:42 p.m. — Vandalism to fence, 200 block East Oak Street.

7:36 a.m. — Theft, 400 block Lincoln Street.

APRIL 1

2:05 p.m. — Vehicle license plate taken, replaced with plate from stolen vehicle from out of the area, 300 block East Sumach Street.

Walla Walla County

MONDAY

12:26 p.m. — Driver hit vehicle, left scene. Reporting party was unsure where it happened.

College Place

MONDAY

10:53 a.m. — Two-vehicle, non-injury collision at Southeast Myra Road and East Whitman Drive.

9:51 a.m. — Graffiti on wall of building, 00 block North College Avenue.

Umatilla County

MONDAY

7:26 p.m. — Scam, North Water Street, Weston.

2:42 p.m. — Forgery, North Columbia Street, Milton-Freewater.

