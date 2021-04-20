Law enforcement

College Place

MONDAY

6:43 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Southeast Fourth Street.

3:15 p.m. — Two-vehicle, non-injury collision at 1700 block of Southeast Meadowbrook Blvd.

Umatilla County

MONDAY

8:31 p.m. — Assault, Humbert Tire, 160 E. Main St., Athena.

2:44 p.m. — Menacing, Athena House adult care home, West Sherman Street. Athena.

11:43 a.m. — Menacing, East Bruce Street, Weston.

Arrests

Walla Walla County Corrections

MONDAY

3:29 p.m. — Jessica D. Evensen, for investigation of manufacturing, possession with intent to deliver of illegal hallucinogen drugs.

U.S. Marshals Service

MONDAY

9:34 a.m. — Robert E. Pratt, Jr., Milton-Freewater, for investigation of felony-level fugitive.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.