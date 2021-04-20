Law enforcement
College Place
MONDAY
6:43 p.m. — Burglary, 100 block Southeast Fourth Street.
3:15 p.m. — Two-vehicle, non-injury collision at 1700 block of Southeast Meadowbrook Blvd.
Umatilla County
MONDAY
8:31 p.m. — Assault, Humbert Tire, 160 E. Main St., Athena.
2:44 p.m. — Menacing, Athena House adult care home, West Sherman Street. Athena.
11:43 a.m. — Menacing, East Bruce Street, Weston.
Arrests
Walla Walla County Corrections
MONDAY
3:29 p.m. — Jessica D. Evensen, for investigation of manufacturing, possession with intent to deliver of illegal hallucinogen drugs.
U.S. Marshals Service
MONDAY
9:34 a.m. — Robert E. Pratt, Jr., Milton-Freewater, for investigation of felony-level fugitive.