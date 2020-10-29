Sentencing for a 32-year-old Walla Wallan who attempted to elude police has been rescheduled for Nov. 23.
In an agreement with prosecutors, Dustin K. Rand pleaded guilty June 30 to two counts of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. His sentencing has been delayed several times for various reasons.
Rand was caught on surveillance video stealing from Sportsman’s Warehouse on Dec. 2 and 11.
In two separate incidents in days after, Walla Walla Police Department officers were led to pursuits in chases that ultimately ended over a broader concern for public safety due to speed and Rand's erratic driving.
In both instances, Rand reportedly drove toward officers, causing them to swerve to avoid colliding.
Rand eventually turned himself in.
Prosecutors plan to recommend a residential Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, or inpatient drug treatment, from a plea agreement with Rand in which an initial assault charge was dropped.
If the judge agrees, Rand faces a sentencing range of four months to a year in jail for both counts, plus an enhancement of one year for one of the counts. The maximum for both is five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.