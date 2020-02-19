Eight arrested in police search of College Place home

COLLEGE PLACE — Eight people are in custody after police spotted a theft suspect’s vehicle this afternoon at a home in the 200 block of West Whitman Drive.
Walla Walla police were investigating a suspect who stole from Sportsman’s Warehouse, College Place Police Chief Troy Tomaras said.
A College Place officer saw the suspect’s alleged vehicle at the 220 W. Whitman Drive home just before 2:20 p.m. and notified Walla Walla police and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as they knew several people were inside, Tomaras said.
One man came out after police surrounded the home and was taken into custody after resisting arrest, but two tried escaping out the back. They were arrested, too, the chief said.
“We had to surround the home because people wouldn’t come out,” Tomaras said.
Tomaras said police used a loudspeaker to call the remaining occupants, who came out after a time, he said, and were arrested without incident.
Tomaras said arrests were for investigation of various crimes, including warrants, but he didn’t have details yet. He also didn’t know yet who those arrested were, but would know more when officers completed their search this evening, as the investigation was underway.