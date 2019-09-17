A College Place man was arrested for investigation of DUI after police responded early Saturday morning to the area of Alder and Colville streets.
Tyler L. Martin, 21, apparently was speeding in a 2017 Ford Fusion at 1:45 a.m. west on Alder Street when he struck the northwest curb at Spokane Street, crashing into a parked Toyota Yaris, according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
Martin then crossed to the south side of the street, striking a parked Toyota Corolla that was pushed into a city utility pole and a parked Honda Accord, which then hit a parked Chevrolet Malibu.
All of the struck vehicles were unoccupied and legally parked.
Martin and one passenger were taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for injuries and three other passengers were uninjured, Knudson said.
Washington State Patrol also responded to the crash.