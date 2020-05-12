A 42-year-old man was injured Friday night when he crashed his truck into a neighbor's home in the 1000 block of Waverly Street.
Richard W. Baldwin, of Walla Walla, struck the kitchen area of the home at 1006 Waverly St. in his 1982 Ford F-100 just before 9:37 p.m., according to Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson.
The homeowner was in the kitchen during the crash and was "knocked across the room," Knudson said. However, no injuries were reported from that. The "kitchen was extremely damaged," Knudson said.
Baldwin received minor injuries and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center by Walla Walla Fire Department medics. No information on his condition was available.