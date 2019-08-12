Police are investigating the vandalism of a downtown restaurant that occurred sometime overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Walla Walla Police Sgt. Eric Knudson told the U-B this morning that dining room tables and chairs at the Walla Walla Bread Company were flipped over and glass cups, salt shakers and other dining room items were damaged. He also said the business would give police a list of damaged items sometime soon, and officers were investigating several leads in the case.
The restaurant, at 201 E. Main St., posted a video Sunday morning on social media about the apparent break-in, showing overturned tables and chairs, broken windows and dishes.
Despite the damage, however, owners posted that the eatery would be open Sunday and later that they were grateful for the support of other businesses, such as Hattaway’s on Alder, Brasserie Four, and many more.
“A few broken dishes won’t keep us down!” the post stated. “We will be open for normal hours today, from 8-8! Hope you won’t mind a few mismatched water glasses!”
Another post stated: “Thank you for the unending support! We remain positive and know that the Walla Walla community will continue to keep us moving forward.”
The decade-or-so-old restaurant, known for its breads and many other dishes, changed ownership last year from founders Michael and Rachel Kline to Michele and Coral Pompei. The Pompeis relocated from Redmond, Wash., after founding The Bakehouse 55 there.