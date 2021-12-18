COLLEGE PLACE — A Dixie man has been charged with vehicular assault, a Class B felony, in connection with a collision in November that injured a Touchet man.
James P. Mathews, 41, was released from Walla Walla County Jail on his own recognizance — without bail — pending trial, which is set for Feb. 23, 2022.
The crash, which happened Nov. 29, occurred when Mathews was driving north in a 1993 Toyota Camry on state Route 125 near its intersection with College Avenue at around 2:30 p.m.
He crossed into the southbound lane and struck a moving vehicle driven by William S. Lehr, 48, of Touchet, according to the Washington State Patrol.
At the scene, police believed Lehr’s injuries to be minor. He was transported to St. Mary Medical Center by a private vehicle, according to court documents.
Later, however, police were notified that Lehr had a fractured collarbone and ribs, court records show.
