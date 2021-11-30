COLLEGE PLACE — A Dixie man appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, for allegations of vehicular assault stemming from a crash here Monday.
James P. Mathews, 41, was driving north in a 1993 Toyota Camry on state Route 125 near its intersection with College Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. Monday when investigators say he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a moving vehicle, according to Washington State Patrol.
William S. Lehr, 48, of Touchet, was driving south in a 2007 Toyota Corolla when he was struck by Mathews, the report noted.
Mathews was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center by ambulance. Lehr was transported to St. Mary by private vehicle. Lehr's status was not immediately available.
No bail amount was listed Tuesday afternoon on the Walla Walla County Jail roster. Vehicular assault is a Class B felony. Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said a formal charge would likely be filed by the end of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.