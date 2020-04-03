A Walla Walla man facing domestic violence charges has entered a stipulated order of continuance in Walla Walla County Superior Court, agreeing to meet the court's terms or face automatic sentencing.
Taylor J. Whalen, 19, was charged last year with the domestic-violence crimes of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
Whalen allegedly picked up his girlfriend on Sept. 25, 2019, at Walla Walla High School in his Ford Ranger and drove her to the place his brother had been killed in a car crash outside of city limits, records stated.
When she said she wanted to go home and tried getting away from him, Whalen allegedly punched and bit her several times, records stated.
He forced her back into the truck and took her to his friend’s home near Easy Street. She escaped to her friend’s house nearby and was able to call police, records stated.
Whalen was arrested the same day, but was then allowed out of jail.
In February, Whalen agreed to terms that including, among other things, getting a mental-health and chemical-dependency assessment and completing domestic violence moral reconation therapy.
If he doesn’t comply through Feb. 24, 2022, he faces a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine on count one, one year and/or a $5,000 fine on counts two and three.
But if he’s compliant, his charges will be dismissed.