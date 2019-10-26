The attorney for a 17-year-old College Place High School senior accused of threatening to bomb the school and harm family members has filed to dismiss charges.
The youth, who was arrested Sept. 17, was charged with two counts of harassment-domestic violence and threats to bomb or injure property. A motion to dismiss the charges was filed Oct. 21, and a hearing has been scheduled for Oct. 29.
The teen’s mother told police about his “disturbing journal,” and he was taken into custody when he returned home from school. His mother provided police with the journal, which indicated he was allegedly planning to attack the school on April 20, 2020, the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting in Colorado.
Police found other literature with the same kind of material in the College Place teen’s room, according to a release.
“Based on the notebook we recovered on scene, the teen planned to harm his mother and her boyfriend before carrying out a detailed plan of attacking the school, using a combination of bombs and guns,” College Place police officer Dylan Schmick said in an earlier interview.
In the dismissal motion, defense attorney Bryan Ponti states that “sufficient evidence does not exist to establish (the teen’s) guilt of any crime.” Ponti’s other notes state that the teen told “police officers that he often copes by writing down his thoughts, and in this instance, the statements were just a story, creative writing.”
As far as the harassment charges, Ponti pointed to previous state Supreme Court cases, including one that found someone who wrote a threat in a journal or said it when they thought no one was around, didn’t “knowingly threaten.”