A Walla Walla man accused of shooting two people early Tuesday morning, July 27, had his bail set at $100,000 Wednesday morning in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Miguel "Junior" A. Ferrusca, 21, was arrested by Walla Walla police Tuesday and booked into Walla Walla County Jail for investigation of two counts of first-degree assault, a Class A felony.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine Christensen said she expected charges to be filed some time Wednesday.
Christensen said in court that one of the victims was shot in the shin and the other was shot "multiple times" and his condition was still unknown, Wednesday morning.
According to court documents, Ernesto Moreno Madrigal, 25, was shot in the leg and Julian D. Saldana, 19, was shot multiple times.
Police noted that Saldana's injuries prevented him from speaking to detectives while he was being treated at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, according to the documents.
Police said Moreno Madrigal spoke to detectives, saying Ferrusca was the one who shot at them in the 200 block of Tausick Way.
Moreno Madrigal said he had come along with Saldana to pick up an unidentified female and Ferrusca and a few other men confronted them. Ferrusca was holding an assault-style gun, demanding that they leave, according to the court records.
Ferrusca then allegedly shot Saldana multiple times and Moreno Madrigal was hit in the leg. Saldana had fallen over and Ferrusca allegedly kicked him while he was down, according to the records.
Saldana and Moreno Madrigal then got back into their car, with Saldana having to be helped in by his friend, according to a release from the Walla Walla Police Department. They fled the area and waved down paramedics they found at the intersection of South Second Avenue and East Main Street.
Police were notified of the two victims at the hospital and interviewed Moreno Madrigal there before interviewing Ferrusca later in the morning, after 3 a.m.
According to the documents, Ferrusca told detectives he heard 10 loud bangs around 12:30 a.m. while he was going to bed, but he was unsure if they were fireworks.
Police then asked him about being named as the attacker in a shooting that night outside his residence and Ferrusca followed that question by asking about "stand your ground" laws in Washington, according to the records.
Police gave him a brief explanation of self-defense laws, they noted, and Ferrusca asked to speak to an attorney. Detectives ended the interview there, documents showed.
Ferrusca's family was in court Wednesday morning to ask for a lower bond amount and to ask for Ferrusca to be released on house arrest.
Judge Pro Tem Robin Olson said he wouldn't reduce the bond amount at the time, nor allow for a 10% cash equivalent. Olson said he needed more legal information sorted out before any such decision could be made, perhaps in Thursday morning's first appearances.
"This is a very serious offense," Olson told the family.
Olson established an order for electronic home monitoring if Ferrusca did post bond before Thursday.
Ferrusca was assigned attorney Nicholas Holce, although Ferrusca said his family was planning on hiring an attorney.