MILTON-FREEWATER — A local man was arrested Sunday after deputies responded to a restraining order violation call and talked him out of committing suicide, according to a Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office release.
Urbano Miranda Cazares Jr., 28, of Milton-Freewater was found at a home on Highway 332 where he wasn’t supposed to be, according to the release. Deputies contained him to a bedroom and talked with him for about an hour when he threatened to kill himself with a knife because he didn’t want to go back to jail, the release said.
Deputies Jon Roberts, Cody Marcum, Nathan Rankin, Tyler Bigot and Rowen Hayes, an Oregon State Police trooper, and two Walla Walla County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene.
Hayes eventually calmed Miranda Cazares, and he put down the knife, the release stated.
Deputies arrested him and took him to the Umatilla County Jail. He will have a mental health evaluation at Lifeways. No one was injured, the release stated.