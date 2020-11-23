A Weston man suspected of breaking into a Waitsburg home stealing a large cache of toilet paper along with antique items, appeared in Walla Walla County Superior Court Monday morning.
Matthew G. Gillum, 35, was arrested Friday afternoon after being spotted in a residence by a friend of the property owner around 8:21 a.m., according to court documents.
Gillum was charged with second-degree theft and residential burglary, along with three misdemeanors.
His bail was set at $250, Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said. His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 3 p.m.
“In the midst of a worldwide pandemic, Walla Walla Sheriff's Office makes the largest seizure of stolen toilet paper in agency history,” a Facebook post from the Sheriff's Office headlined "The Great Toilet Paper Caper of 2020."
The value of the stolen items, including 22 packages of toilet paper, exceeded $1,000, according to the post.
The friend of the property owner who spotted Gillum called 911 and followed the 1980s’ Chevrolet Suburban he was driving until it headed north through a stubble field behind the residence.
Officers later found Gillum in the disabled vehicle and discovered a cache of toilet paper with packaging the same as what was at the home. They also recovered an antique lawyer's cabinet, a Coleman camping stove, an extension cord and burglary tools, court documents stated.