Walla Walla County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a string of recent burglaries occurring mostly at wineries and tasting rooms.
In the cases, the suspect broke out glass front doors of the businesses, entered and stole money from the cash registers inside, according to a Sheriff’s Office social media page.
Authorities said they advise all businesses to remove money on site at the end of the workday or secure it, as the suspect appears to steal easily accessible money.
Those with information about the burglaries can contact the sheriff’s office at 509-524-5400.