Deputies, divers search for possible body in river near Wallula

WALLULA — Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office deputies and Columbia Basin Dive Rescue crews were searching for a body this morning at the mouth of the Walla Walla River.
A kayaker reported he saw a body at 8:11 a.m. near where the river meets the Columbia River, Walla Walla County Undersheriff Joe Klundt said, adding it was reportedly "near the inlet."
But the report has not been confirmed.
"They're in the water trying to figure out where," Klundt said, adding he would provide more information when it was available.