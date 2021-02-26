A Walla Walla man has been accused of abusing his family’s dog, including striking it three times with a board, according to court documents.
Alfredo Lombera Gonzalez, 37, was arrested for investigation of first-degree animal cruelty, according to a police statement filed in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Wednesday.
Lombera Gonzalez allegedly threw a water bowl at the dog and hit it with a two-by-four board three times, resulting in a broken tooth and a bloody mouth, according to the document. The probable cause for arrest statement did not say what breed of dog the family owns.
The alleged beating happened Tuesday evening when the man was checking on some construction work being done on the upstairs of his home in the 1400 block of Avalon Street.
His wife told police she heard some banging when he went upstairs and then the dog started whining.
His wife showed police a picture of the dog’s tooth she found on the ground, the dog’s bloody mouth, the bloody water bowl and pictures of blood splattered around the room where the incident took place.
Lombera Gonzalez told Walla Walla County deputies he opened a door to the deck where the dog was and it charged at him and the worker who was with him, so he struck the dog with the bowl and the board.
According to the documents, Lombera Gonzalez didn’t have any scratches or bite marks on him. He reportedly told police he had warned his wife about the dog being aggressive in the past.
Police arrested him for “inflicting substantial pain and causing physical injury to an animal,” according to the documents.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Jim Nagle said the man was released from Walla Walla County Jail “on his own recognizance,” and charges had not yet been filed nor was an arraignment date set during his first appearance in court Wednesday morning.