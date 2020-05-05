A Walla Walla woman is asking for her charges related to an alleged kidnapping and intimidation case to be dismissed.
Angela M. Sargent, 32, was arrested Feb. 19 after detectives searched her home at 505 Chase Ave. in January and found evidence allegedly connecting her to the case.
In the search, they arrested her husband, Billy J. Sargent, 34. He pleaded not guilty Feb. 10 to several charges including first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery and complicity to intimidating a witness.
Angela Sargent has been charged with first-degree complicity to kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, intimidating a witness, meth possession and alteration of identification marks (on a weapon).
She’s accused of being involved on Jan. 25 in luring a woman off the street, threatening and attacking her for being a “snitch,” according to records. Another woman accused in this case is still wanted by police.
Sierra R. Uribe-Clay, 25, of Walla Walla, whose charges are first-degree kidnapping, first-degree complicity to robbery, second-degree complicity to assault and intimidating a witness, is Hispanic, about 5-foot-5-inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Walla Walla dispatchers at 509-527-1960.
Angela Sargent’s trial was set for April 16, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed proceedings. Her bond is $100,000, and she’s being housed at the Walla Walla County Jail.
In the recent motion to dismiss, her attorney, Nicholas Holce, argued she didn’t “encourage, solicit, command or assist in any criminal activity.”
He said no evidence supported the first three counts, which should be dismissed. The motion also stated “mere presence during the commission of a crime is insufficient basis to support a criminal charge.”
A hearing date has not been scheduled for the dismissal.