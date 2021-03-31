A Dayton man who recently had multiple felony charges dismissed in Oregon and Washington was arrested by Walla Walla police during a drug dealing investigation.
Skylar I. Glasby, 32, was arrested Friday, March 26, by Walla Walla Police Department detectives for investigation of possession of illegal drugs with intent to deliver, use or delivery of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Glasby was booked into Walla Walla County Jail Friday evening and had his first appearance Monday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, followed by another hearing Tuesday morning. His bail was set at $50,000 Monday morning, according to court documents.
Glasby was arrested following an undercover operation by Walla Walla detectives who reportedly saw Glasby dealing drugs in the parking lot of Safeway at 215 E. Rose St., according to court documents.
Police also obtained a search warrant for the rental car Glasby was driving and found a digital scale with signs of black tar heroine on it and a bag filled with enough meth for up to 674 doses, based on its weight, the officers reported.
Glasby is scheduled to be arraigned April 12 in superior court.
In November 2020, Glasby had seven Oregon charges dismissed and three others were acquitted. The Oregon Court of Appeals had ruled Glasby needed a new trial because of errors in procedures done in the trial that convicted him of some hefty crimes in 2016.
Instead, the state dismissed the case Nov. 30 because prosecutors were not “successful in locating material witness,” according to the Oregon Judicial Department database.
Glasby was also scheduled to have a trial in Walla Walla County for an alleged domestic violence incident that led to him being arrested by the regional SWAT team in August 2020 in Waitsburg.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabriel Acosta said the case was dismissed in October 2020 after the victim in that incident wrote a letter to the court indicating that she wouldn’t be able to testify to the charges.
Glasby was named in another domestic violence protection order from a person in Columbia County on Feb. 25.