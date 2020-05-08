Dayton stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

A suspect in a stabbing last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Columbia County Superior Court.
Reid N. Ngiraswei, 30, was charged April 27 with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and fourth-degree assault.
He reportedly admitted to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies he stabbed Kristopher Hogoboom, 38, several times with a pocketknife on the afternoon of April 26. He said he believed Hogoboom was assaulting a woman and jumped in to assist her.
The woman is Hogoboom’s wife. The couple told authorities she had been in the middle of an asthma attack and Hogoboom was helping her when Ngiraswei became involved.
A trial setting hearing was scheduled Wednesday for May 20.
According to reports, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department deputies found the couple in the parking lot at 522 W. Cameron St. just after noon April 26. Hogoboom had difficulty opening his eyes and speaking and told deputies he was helping his wife, Felicia Hogoboom, during her asthma attack when he was assaulted by a person he had never seen before.
Medics took him to Dayton General Hospital. He was later flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. He had three stab wounds on the top and side of his chest and a 2-3-inch cut on his left arm, records stated.
Meanwhile, another deputy came to the scene with Ngiraswei, who admitted to his involvement in the stabbing.
The deputy found Ngiraswei walking back to the scene after he was allegedly told by the motel manager where he was staying that deputies were arriving and he should explain what happened, records stated. The deputy who found Ngiraswei asked if he had weapons and he said, “yes,” records stated, so the deputy told him he was detaining him “as a person of interest” in the stabbing.
Ngiraswei, who had a California driver’s license, told deputies he was walking back from the Pik A Pop store on Main Street, using Cameron Court as a shortcut, when he saw Kristopher Hogoboom “strike a female and knock her to the ground,” records stated. He yelled at Hogoboom to stop and leave the woman alone, but Hogoboom “became combative” and told Ngiraswei to back off.
Ngiraswei said Hogoboom struck him in the head and that’s when Ngiraswei got out his pocket knife, blocked a second punch and jabbed at the man to try to get him away, according to public records.
In her side of the story, Felicia Hogoboom told authorities that while her husband was trying to stand her up during her asthma attack, she fell down, and the second time he helped her, Ngiraswei allegedly began attacking her husband.
She said she’d never seen a weapon. She tried separating the two, but alleged Ngiraswei punched her in the face.
Ngiraswei was taken to the Columbia County Jail and has a $100,000 bond.