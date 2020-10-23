DAYTON — Two people charged with burglaries and more from a string of cabin break-ins pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Columbia County Superior Court.
Thomas Hoover Jr. and Erin L. Keller were arrested Sept. 21. Authorities said the pair broke into cabins and stole property in the North Touchet Road area outside the city.
Keller, 37, was charged with residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and vandalism. She was released from Garfield County jail on her own recognizance.
Hoover, 37, was charged with vehicle theft, residential burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
His bail was initially set at $20,000, but he's been released on his own recognizance against the state’s recommendation, according to information from the Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.
Keller and Hoover are expected to appear in court Nov. 18 to schedule trial dates.