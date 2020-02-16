DAYTON — A Port Angeles man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to just over a year in prison Wednesday in Columbia County Superior Court for vehicular assault.
Corey A. Shaw, 34, was charged with this crime in October 2019. The case also included accusations of DUI, causing substantial bodily harm and operating a vehicle with disregard for the safety of others.
Shaw allegedly was drinking and smoking marijuana the evening of Oct. 2 before he backed out of a driveway in a Dodge Magnum in the 100 block of West Richmond Avenue in Dayton, records stated. His girlfriend, Rischelle Heaton, 32, was also in the car.
Witnesses told police the car had no lights on, and the driver, Shaw, revved the engine before speeding down the road, records stated. Witnesses also told police they saw the two get out of the car and argue, then saw Shaw get back into the car without Heaton and heard screaming shortly afterward.
First responders noticed hair and blood on the road and blood on Heaton’s head, records stated. Shaw had trouble walking, records stated, and told police he “just couldn’t remember” what happened. Police reported that Heaton had been dragged about 30 feet before the car stopped, records stated.
Heaton was taken to Dayton General Hospital, but was later flown to a Spokane hospital due to her injuries, records stated.
Shaw originally pleaded not guilty Oct. 9, and his trial was slated to begin Thursday.
His sentence set this week included 14 months in prison, which was the high end of the standard sentencing range, according to Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack. The sentence also included one year of community custody.