DAYTON — A local man pleaded not guilty to raping and molesting for the past four years a girl he knows.
Jose G. Flores Hernandez, 32, of Dayton was arrested Oct. 30 after a 14-year-old girl told her school’s principal and a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy about the alleged crimes.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said the court did the arraignment Nov. 5 “on the fly because he (Flores Hernandez) requires an interpreter and the interpreter was only available for a small window of time on a non-court day.”
Flores Hernandez, who also goes by the names Gerrado Avila-Hernandez and Jose G. Flores-Hernandez, pleaded not guilty to first- and third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation.
Slack said he and Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm were trying to determine the suspect’s real name, as they were sent a notice to detain from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the name Avila-Hernandez on it.
However, a name change wouldn’t cause dismissal of the case, Slack said. He also said he soon would know whether ICE was trying to deport the suspect.
The victim told a Child Protective Services interviewer that Flores Hernandez started having non-consensual sex with her when she was 10 years old, records stated.
The girl’s mother said she suspected something “inappropriate” was occurring, but “never knew for certain,” records stated.
After the forensic interview, deputies arrested Flores Hernandez and took him to the Columbia County Jail, where he has remained since his arrest. His bond was set at $100,000.
His trial-setting was scheduled for Dec. 4.