DAYTON — A Dayton man pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon in Columbia County Superior Court to second- and third-degree assault charges.
Adrian M. Chambers, 29, was arrested Saturday morning after Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute at 523 E. Washington Ave.
Deputies saw a woman whose head was bleeding and had blood on her face, hands, hair, and shirt, walking toward them near the home’s driveway, according to court documents.
Authorities also noticed a laceration above her left eye and red marks on her neck, documents stated. She told deputies she and her boyfriend, Chambers, were arguing when she was dropping him off at his home and he pushed her against the side of her car, which caused her to bleed. He then pushed her into the car and choked her, documents stated. She also told them she and Chambers have a child together, records stated.
The woman declined an ambulance, but drove herself to Dayton General Hospital for treatment.
Deputies found Chambers in the house with apparent blood on his pants, but he told them he didn’t know how it got there. He also told them “she is crazy,” records stated. He was lodged in the Columbia County Jail with a $20,000 cash surety, or 10% of bond.