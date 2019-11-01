DAYTON — A local man has been accused of raping and molesting a girl he knew for the past four years.
Jose G. Flores Hernandez, 32, of Dayton was arrested Wednesday after a 14-year-old girl told her school’s principal and a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy about the alleged crimes.
Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said he filed charges Thursday against the man including first- and third-degree child rape, and second-degree child molestation.
The girl told a Child Protective Services interviewer Flores Hernandez started having non-consensual sex with her when she was 10 years old, records stated.
The girl’s mother said she suspected something “inappropriate” was occurring, but “never knew for certain,” records stated.
After the forensic interview, deputies arrested Flores Hernandez and took him to the Columbia County Jail.
Slack said he argued for a high bail because he had reason to believe Flores Hernandez wasn’t a U.S. citizen, after which his bond was set at $100,000.
Flores Hernandez’s arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6.