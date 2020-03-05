DAYTON — A local man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Columbia County Superior Court and faces deportation after raping and molesting for the past four years a girl he knows.
Jose G. Flores Hernandez, 32, was arrested Oct. 30 after a 14-year-old girl told her school’s principal and a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputy about the alleged crimes.
The Dayton man pleaded not guilty Nov. 5, when a court interpreter was available, according to Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack. Scheduling court proceedings has been difficult, Slack wrote in an email, because Flores Hernandez’s required interpreter has limited availability.
“The interpreter issue has been a big stumbling block in this case, as there is really only one qualified interpreter within 60 miles, and he is a busy man,” Slack wrote.
Flores Hernandez, who also goes by Gerrado Avila-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first- and third-degree child rape and second-degree child molestation. He will be sentenced upon completion of a pre-sentencing investigation by the Department of Corrections.
Slack said he and Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm at first weren’t sure which name he used, as they received a notice from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain a man named Avila-Hernandez.
Flores Hernandez apparently used the alias Avila-Hernandez to enter the U.S. at some point, Slack wrote, and Immigration and Customs “knew where he was within hours” of his arrest.
Flores Hernandez has no criminal history in the U.S., Slack wrote, but these charges count against each other as double because they’re all sex offenses, giving him an offender score of six. His standard sentencing range is 162-215 months for count one, 46-60 for two, and 57-75 for three.
However, Slack said he’ll recommend the low end of the range because Flores Hernandez likely will be deported to Mexico after incarceration. The recommendation is in exchange for pleading guilty as charged, he said, and will be 13.5 years in prison and lifetime community custody.
“When I practiced immigration law early in my career, it was not uncommon for DOJ (the Department of Justice) to fly an immigration judge to the prison and hold the removal hearing right there in the facility prior to release, so I have no concerns that he will be released to live in Washington and endanger other children,” Slack wrote.
First-degree child rape in Washington has an “indeterminate sentence,” he added, likely giving him 13.5 years to life. But Flores Hernandez likely would be released to community custody after some prison time.
It likely won’t come to that.
“I expect that right before Mr. Flores’ sentence is up, they (ICE) will do just that (have a removal hearing) and put him on a bus or plane to Mexico straight from the back door of the prison,” Slack wrote.
Additionally, Mexico likely won’t enforce his community custody, Slack wrote, so if he tries reentering the U.S., he’ll have a warrant for failure to comply.