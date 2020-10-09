DAYTON — One of two alleged burglars in a string of Columbia County cabin break-ins and thefts was released on her own recognizance in her first court appearance Wednesday.
Erin Keller, 37, will be in court again Oct. 21 to enter a plea, said April Love, Columbia County’s deputy prosecuting attorney.
Authorities said Keller and Thomas J. Hoover, 37, broke into cabins and stole property in the North Touchet Road area.
The pair was arrested on Sept. 21. Keller was lodged in Garfield County Jail and Hoover in Columbia County Jail.
Keller was charged with residential burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle and vandalism. Her bail was initially set at $15,000, Love said.
Hoover was denied release on Wednesday and remains in jail, Love said.
He is charged with vehicle theft, residential burglary and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail was set at $20,000. He, too, is scheduled to enter a plea Oct. 21.