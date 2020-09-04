DAYTON — In Columbia County’s first jury trial since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, jurors began hearing testimony in the case of William Fletcher, 39, of Dayton, who is accused of a beating a woman with a candlestick holder in January 2019 after apparently helping her with her laundry.
Fletcher allegedly beat Laura Romig and left her with contusions and cuts and forced her to get reconstructive dental work, according to witnesses, Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack said.
Slack said the state of Washington called forth five witnesses against Fletcher: Romig, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Connor Ehr, Romig’s primary care provider and a dentist and a doctor who both performed surgery on Romig.
Slack said potential jurors were split up into two shifts of 15 each on Thursday, and the jury was selected before lunch.
“I think the clerks and judge have done an amazing job in minimizing the effects of the current safety regulations on the trial,” Slack said in an email Thursday night.
Slack said today will likely see the end of the trial.
Fletcher is being represented by Walla Walla attorneys Rachel Cortez and Julie Straube.